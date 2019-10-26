10am-4pm

Teens Learning Code: HTML & CSS for Beginners: Learn to Build a Multi-Page Website from Scratch – Barrie

HTML and CSS are the backbone of all websites, and knowledge of them is a necessity if you are interested in things like web development, creating marketing emails, or even blogging! The web without HTML and CSS would be would be a world without colourful, pretty websites, not to mention the web applications we all use daily. It’s easy to learn, and was designed so that everyone – even non-programmers – can do it. Our Teens Learning Code workshops and events offer female-identified, trans, and non-binary youth ages 13-17 opportunities to take action on ideas that will shape our future while leveraging the power of technology.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/teens-learning-code-html-css-for-beginners-learn-to-build-a-multi-page-website-from-scratch-barrie-registration-68509187825