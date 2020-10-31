We invite you to take part in the annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in support of Lumenus Community Services. Participate in this inspiring event to support the mental health of infants, children, youth, individuals and families in our community. This year due to the challenges of COVID-19 the marathon will be virtual. A new and interesting way of doing things, which we are now all very familiar with. The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Virtual Race will take place from October 1st – 31st, participants have the flexibility of choosing a date and time that works for them. They can run or walk anywhere!

Register here: https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27138/scotiabank-toronto-waterfront-marathon-virtual-race-2020?aff=92KRT&fbclid=IwAR21LCSRuQhPUFvjXMgjY8HvHNcl1FJLIr-6OUYiVc6iSnIXj-WI44Kcp3E