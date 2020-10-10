Listen Live

SOCIALLY DISTANCED FAMILY FUN AT SUNSET BARRIE DRIVE-IN THEATRE

  • October 10, 2020
  • Sunset Barrie Drive-in Threatre - 134 4th Line S, Shanty Bay

6pm start

Shell Canada has partnered with Premiere Drive-In Theatres in Barrie – Sunset Theatres, Newmarket – Stardust Theatre, Oakville – 5 Drive-In, and London – The Mustang Drive-In for the month of October:
On Oct 9th in Newmarket & Oakville
Oct 10th at all four locations
The family can enjoy socially distanced yard games and the chance to win some amazing prizes from Ferrari merchandise to Shell gifts cards
Entire month you have the chance to win a Shell Go Well Prize pack valued at $300

