Rock 95 is giving you a bonus chance to win Birthday Bash Passes with our 6th Annual Rock 95 Turkey Drop!

Rock 95 will once again be broadcasting live from the Zehrs Market at Younge and Big Bay Point on Thursday October 10th, from 7am-7pm collecting Turkeys for the Barrie Food Bank.

Donate a Turkey or $20 and earn a ballot to win a pair of Bash Passes!

In 5 years with your generous support we’ve collected over 2,500 Turkeys for the Barrie Food Bank!