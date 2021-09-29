Eminem is Bringing You “Mom’s Spaghetti”

The iconic line from his Oscar winning song “Lose Yourself” has finally lead to what the internet and many people have been asking for.

Today Eminem opened his restaurant at 2131 Woodward Ave in Detroit called exactly what you think it would be called. The commercial that has been been making it’s way around is a beautiful low budget ad you expect from Eminem.

P.S. It’s only 4 hours and 20 minutes to get there from the Rock 95 studios… in case you were wondering.





Here’s the menu for ya too!