An Inside Look At Barrie’s Rec Room

Park Place just got a little bit better with the addition of the Rec Room. I’ve seen this place get built from start to finish and couldn’t be more excited, I’ve been to the one in Edmonton and the first time we went we spent 8 hours there.

As soon as you walk in you see on the right the massive restaurant/bar they have. Room for hundreds of people, TVs everywhere, and even a stage in there. Could you see yourself in the audience while a comedian performs?

It’s one of those places that photos don’t it justice on just how big it is.

The main gaming area is chalk full of arcade games and pretty much everyone you’ve ever heard of. I don’t know if the games are used, but it looks like every single one is brand new. The whole place is licensed as well so you can grab your drink and head out to play the games on the floor.

If you are a little more old fashioned — they got that covered too. Pool, bowling, ping pong and shuffleboard.

They also have an impressive prize closet that has everything from candy to ipads and purses.

Rec Room @ Park Place opened July 26th.