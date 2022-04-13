A Very NSFW Joke To Remember Gilbert Gottfried

The world lost a comedic giant yesterday when news came in about Gilbert Gottfried, who was known to adults as a dirty comedian with an iconic voice but also known to kids as his iconic voice popped up in various kids programs throughout the years, most notable the Parrot from Aladdin. Gilbert made an appearance at the Roast of Hugh Hefner which took place not too long after 9/11, and Gilbert was struggling to win the crowd over with some of his jokes so he decided to change it up, stay away from 9/11, and tell one of the dirtiest jokes ever told on stage. He won everyone in the room back over much before the punch line was even said, you’ll see why in the clip below.