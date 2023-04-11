Give To Rachel’s 705 24-Hour Window Sit

For the 3rd year, the 705 on Dunlop Street in Downtown Barrie is hosting its 24-Hour Raise-A-Thon for recovery. 100% of the donations go to this community recovery hub that offers free mental health and addiction services and has no waitlist.

You show up and ask for help and you are going to get it, and an amazing support system and community to help you on your journey to recovery, whatever it may look like.

The Raise-A-Thon has 4 people, including myself, living in the 705’s display windows for 24 hours with nothing. Your donations can make those 24 hours more tolerable with the necessities and luxuries. Or cause some trouble with the pranks. See below for a full list!

After you donate, email me at rachel@rock95.com and let me know what you’re gifting so I can keep track and to thank you!

The 705 accepts donations through their site here or e-transfer to the705barrie@gmail.com and be sure to put Rachel Detta in the comment!

