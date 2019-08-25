5th Annual Paddle 4 the Cure

Join the Paddle 4 the Cure fundraiser supporting the Canadian Cancer Society on August 25, 2019. Hosted by the Barrie Canoe & Kayak Club, this event offers a fantastic venue and beautiful views of the bay as we paddle around the downtown. Presented by Canada’s leading Paddleboard brand Blu Wave SUP, this family fundraiser includes a 5 km Paddle Parade where paddlers can flaunt their Pink during a social paddle around beautiful Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ontario. Paddlers can join as an individual but dress up and paddle together as a PINK FLOAT in the Parade. A SUP Yoga Karma Class will start your day right, and in the afternoon there is silly SUP Races, SUP Polo, Games, Demos and more.

There are many opportunities to get some great prizes and paddle products in the silent auction thanks to our incredible community sponsors. There is also a chance to win the BLU WAVE GIVE PINK PRIZE PACK with your very own board paddle and pink leash to match.

See you on the water!

Web:

cancer.ca/paddle4thecure

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/givepinkrideblu

Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/events/1005679159451670

Instagram:

http://instagram.com/paddle4thecure