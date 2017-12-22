Listen Live

WATCH: Edmonton Oilers Surprise Victims of a Head-on Car Crash

You're gonna need a tissue for this...

By Sports

Sports can be a beautiful thing that brings people together. This was a classy and very respectful move by the Edmonton Oilers, creating an unforgettable moment.

