WATCH: Edmonton Oilers Surprise Victims of a Head-on Car Crash

Sports can be a beautiful thing that brings people together. This was a classy and very respectful move by the Edmonton Oilers, creating an unforgettable moment.

Last February, #Oilers Season Seat Holders Greg & Susan Jorgenson were involved in a horrific head-on collision that has prevented them from attending games. Thanks to an assist from Mark Letestu, they were able to make their @RogersPlace return. #LOILTY pic.twitter.com/FXnZVZNe5P — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 22, 2017