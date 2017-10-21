Today in Music History-Oct 22 1976- Keith Moon Plays His Last Show.

On October 22, 1976, Keith moon played a show in Toronto at The Maple Leaf Garden Center with The Who.



Little did anyone know that this would be Keith Moons very last show before he died. This is the Maple Leaf Gardens in the 1970’s.



Moon would die in September of 1978 of an overdose of a sedative Heminevrin, that had been prescribed to prevent seizures induced by alcohol withdrawal.

This is the audio from that last show in Toronto in 1976. Listen below: