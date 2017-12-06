This Day in Rock History: The Rolling Stones release Beggars Banquet

On December 6th, 1968 The Rolling Stones release their seventh studio album Beggars Banquet

At this point in their career, the Stones were trying desperately to remove themselves and their sound from the psychedelic sound of their past. This resulted in a record that was sonically ‘tougher’ than previous efforts.

Singles like Street Fighting Man and Sympathy for the Devil Helped to cultivate this new sound to the public.

Heres a live version of Sympathy For the Devil from 2006



Street Fighting Man from 1968