Listen Live

This Day in Rock History: The Rolling Stones release Beggars Banquet

The album that changed their sound.

By Uncategorized

On December 6th, 1968 The Rolling Stones release their seventh studio album Beggars Banquet

Original Cover Art (front)

Original Album Art(back)

At this point in their career, the Stones were trying desperately to remove themselves and their sound from the psychedelic sound of their past. This resulted in a record that was sonically ‘tougher’ than previous efforts.
Singles like Street Fighting Man and Sympathy for the Devil Helped to cultivate this new sound to the public.

Heres a live version of Sympathy For the Devil from 2006

Street Fighting Man from 1968

Related posts

Today in Music History- Oct 20 1962- The Monster Mash Gets Banned

This day in Music History- Oct 5- Motley Crue pretend to be a different band

Today in music History-Oct 6- Bowie goes Jean Genie

This day in Rock History- Oct 4- We lose Joplin.

Today in Rock History- We lose Cliff Burton.

Today in Rock History- Sept 24- James becomes Jimi but he was actually Johnny.

Today in Rock History- Sept 23- Happy Birthday Springsteen

Today in Rock History- Sept 22- The Doors are weird on TV

Today in Rock history-Sept 20- Lennon leaves the Beatles