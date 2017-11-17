Watch: The Tragically Hip Receive The Order Of Canada

Members of The Tragically Hip received the Order of Canada in a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday morning.

Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair were awarded Canada’s highest honour by Governor General Julie Payette. It was the first public appearance by the band since Gord Downie passed away on October 18th. Downie was awarded the Order of Canada in June of this year.

In a statement, the office of the governor general said “The Tragically Hip has been one of Canada’s most beloved rock bands for over 30 years. From hockey to history, the band’s lyrical references to Canadian topics created a sense of what it’s like to love—and live in—this country. The band’s place in the heart of our music scene is reflected in its numerous accolades and its legions of devoted fans.”

In total, 44 people received the Order of Canada on Friday. Watch the ceremony below: