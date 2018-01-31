The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police officers spotted an erratic driver in the Dunlop Street West and Eccles Road area of the City of Barrie at 1:20 am on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Toronto male who’s story was not adding up. The other two passengers seemed to have contradicting stories as well and were not forthcoming to police on how the threesome knew each other. Further investigation revealed the driver was in contravention of court order conditions, including house arrest to an address in Toronto and to be with surety at all times. The male was arrested and charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance. He was held at the Barrie Police Service overnight for a bail hearing Wednesday morning in Barrie.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

Just before 2:00 am on Monday January 31st, a South Simcoe Police officer on patrol in Bradford investigated a motor vehicle parked alone in a parking lot. In conversation with the driver, the officer determined that the male was experiencing a mental health crisis. The officer transported the male to a local hospital where he was able to seek treatment and got support from his family. This incident displays the value of seeking and accepting help and not giving in to the stigma that still exists around mental health.

South Simcoe Police attended a south Innisfil business on January 14th in response to a break in. The culprit had attempted to steal gas and then did damage to the building while breaking in. The suspect is believed to have also attended in November of 2017, stealing gas and damaging the property while stealing items from inside. Video evidence has been recovered from the premises and the owner and police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the person responsible. The images show the dark coloured Acura driven by the suspect as well as the specific designs on his gloves and the hood worn with the jacket. The jacket also appears to have a tear in the back. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers. Community assistance will greatly increase the chances of this person being apprehended, and the thefts and damage stopped.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On January 29, 2018, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police, Community Street Crime Unit, who have been engaged in a joint police service investigation, assisted the Barrie Police Service with a search in the City of Barrie. As a result of this search, a 24 year old Barrie man, has been charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. One count involved Cocaine, one involved Heroin, and one involved Marijuana. The total street value of the seized drugs amounted to approximately twelve thousand dollars. The arrested male is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.