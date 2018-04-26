The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft. On Saturday, April 22, 2018 police were called to Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a theft. At 6:14 p.m. a male had been observed removing several security tags from baby formula and then concealing the items into his jacket. The suspect made no attempt to pay for the items and fled the area in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as:

Male, white (40 to 45 yrs.)

Heavy build, 6’4”

Bald and unshaven

Wearing a black and neon construction style jacket, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Knight of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2534, jknight@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

