The Rap Sheet
Man Looking for Change In Alliston
BARRIE POLICE SERVICE
The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft. On Saturday, April 22, 2018 police were called to Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a theft. At 6:14 p.m. a male had been observed removing several security tags from baby formula and then concealing the items into his jacket. The suspect made no attempt to pay for the items and fled the area in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as:
- Male, white (40 to 45 yrs.)
- Heavy build, 6’4”
- Bald and unshaven
- Wearing a black and neon construction style jacket, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Knight of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2534, jknight@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com
NOTTAWASAGA OPP
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are seeking assistance from the public with identifying the suspect involved in a theft from a local laundromat in Alliston. The theft occurred on Tuesday, April 17, at 3:47 p.m., when a lone male attended a laundromat on Young Street in Alliston, and stole an undetermined amount of money from the change machine from inside the business. The same suspect also attended the laundromat on a second occasion. On Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:40 p.m. the suspect attempted a theft from the change machine but was unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.p3tips.com.