STYLE STATEMENTS

• If you’re wondering what your mom’s closet and Kanye’s closet might have in common, Topshop has the answer. It’s their latest look that they’re valiantly calling the ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans’. Seems ripped jeans just aren’t enough; now you need plastic windows as well.



• A partnership between Levi’s and Google has yielded the “Jacquard”, a denim jacket with technology woven into the fabric. Once paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth, the jacket allows you to control functions with just a brush or tap of the cuff. A double tap with 2 fingers, for example, starts or stops music.