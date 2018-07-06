Something’s a’ Brewing Downtown Barrie this Weekend

Can’t sell your significant other on a day out drinking beer? Tell them it’s Canadian-made, non watered-down American beer, and it’s about being patriotic – after all we’re in the middle of a trade-war with our Southern neighbours.

If you succeed, you can wet your whistle and fill your belly downtown Barrie this weekend at the Craft Beer and BBQ Festival at Heritage Park and Meridian Place.

The organizers scoured the province for what they believe is the very “best of the best in craft breweries.”

Brew Masters Sessions

Still can’t convince your friends or family to head out and drink beer? Try pitching it as an educational field trip. Local brew-masters will drop some of their beer knowledge during the brew-masters sessions.

Friday Sessions 8:00 PM | Flying Monkeys, Redline, & Barnstormer Collab.

Flying Monkeys, Redline, & Barnstormer Collab. Saturday Sessions 4:00 PM | Market Brewing Co. And 4:15 PM | Bench Brewing Co.

Market Brewing Co. And 4:15 PM Bench Brewing Co. Sunday Sessions 4:00 PM | Bench Brewing Co.

The Barrie Brut Pale Ale You will regret missing this, a one-of-a-kind brew made just for you. The name alone is great, the Barrie Brut Pale Ale, and the beer itself is sure to be a crowd favorite. It’s secret ingredient may just be that good ‘old Barrie community spirit. Barrie’s own Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery, Redline Brewhouse and Barnstormer Craft Brewing & Distilling all got together to whip-up something special for the weekend, brewing the Barrie Brut Pale Ale.