Netflix: What to Look Forward to in March

Coming Soon to a Netflix Near You

If you’re like me, you cut the cord a long time ago. And, although the money savings are incredible…it’s easy to burn through the stock of Netflix files quickly.

So when a new month comes around it’s always something to look forward too. NEW SHOWS!!!

Here’s a list of WHAT is coming to Netflix CANADA and WHEN.

March 1

  • Before I Go to Sleep
  • Butter
  • Confessions of A Superhero
  • Force Majeur
  • Get Hard
  • Get Him To The Greek
  • Hap & Leonard: Season One
  • Ice Age: Collision Course
  • Impossible Dreamers
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Indignation
  • Know Your Enemy – Japan
  • Let There Be Light
  • Looper
  • Nazi Concentration Camps
  • Palo Alto
  • Prelude To War
  • Rush
  • San Pietro
  • Semi-Pro
  • Snow White and the Huntsman
  • Source Code
  • Super Size Me
  • Sustainable
  • The Accidental Husband
  • The Cove
  • The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
  • The Fight
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel
  • The Memphis Belle: A story of a Flying Fortress
  • The Mummy: Quest for the Lost Scrolls
  • The Negro Soldier
  • The Notebook
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • The Punisher
  • The Red Violin
  • The September Issue
  • The Women
  • Thunderbolt
  • Tunisian Victory
  • Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines
  • Warm Bodies
  • Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia
  • WWII: Report the Aleutians
  • X-men: Apocalypse
  • xXx
  • XXX: State of the Union

March 2

  • Grease

March 3

  • Greenleaf: Season 1
  • Riverdale: Season 1 – New Weekly Episodes

March 6

  • Better Off Single

March 7

  • Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
  • Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes

March 9

  • Young Offenders

March 10

  • Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
  • Burning Sands
  • Love: Season 2
  • One More Time: Season 1

March 14

  • Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

  • 17 Again
  • Hive Alive: Season 1
  • Notes on Blindness
  • Silent Hill
  • Sugar Mountain

March 16

  • Beau Sejour: Season 1
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Hollow Point
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes

March 17

  • Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
  • Deidra & Laney Rob A Train
  • Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
  • Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale
  • Pandora
  • Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
  • Star Trek Beyond

March 18

  • 3 Days to Kill

March 21

  • Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23

  • Big Fat Liar
  • Road Trip
  • The Incredible Hulk

March 24

  • Bottersnikes & Grumbles: Season 2
  • Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
  • Gracie & Frankie: Season 3
  • Hell or High Water
  • Ingobernable: Season 1
  • Stranger Than Fiction
  • The Most Hated Woman in America

March 26

  • Goon
  • The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

  • Better Call Saul: Season 2
  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 28

  • Equity
  • Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

March 30

  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Peter Pan
  • Zoolander

March 31

  • 13 Reasons Why: Season 1
  • Bordertown: Season 1
  • Dinotrux: Season 4
  • Five Came Back
  • GLOW: The Story of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
  • Lone Survivor
  • Pompeii
  • The Discovery
  • Trailer Park Boys: Season 1

