Metal Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

Metal gods Slayer shocked their fans on Monday morning, when they announced they’d be hitting the road for a farewell tour this year.

In a video posted on Twitter, they said “The end is near…”

The End is Near… #Slayer to tour the world one more time… pic.twitter.com/te57624kqp — Slayer (@Slayer) January 22, 2018

The unexpected announcement didn’t come without some hints. In an interview last year, bassist Tom Arraya said that “after 35 years, it’s time to like, collect my pension”. There has been no announcement in regards to tour dates as of yet.

Image courtesy of slayer.net