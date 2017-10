It’s a MAGIC SHOW starring Master Magician Jason Chessar!

“The Meaning of Magic”

October 28, 2017

Show starts at 7:00pm

Tickets $20 and can be purchased at Tiff’s Bar & Grill, the Sheba Shrine Centre or www.MeaningOfMagic.com

SHEBA SHRINE HALL- 142 John St

For more info call Ron Greer at 705-725-894