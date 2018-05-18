Hockey Night in Barrie Returns
The 11th annual fundraiser will be held August 9th
NHL stars and Barrie Colts alumni will be coming back for another edition of Hockey Night in Barrie.
Hockey Night in #Barrie will return for an 11th edition. We asked @brownbarrie & @AlexNuttallMP the “tough questions” @OHLBarrieColts #NHL #OHL https://t.co/uQ0KN9TT9y pic.twitter.com/WjDUGDUFo9
— ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 18, 2018
There was some uncertainty if the popular fundraising event would go for another year but today MPP Patrick Brown announced he’s making way for MP Alex Nuttall to Chair the 11th annual fundraiser – which will be played on August 9th. The organizing committee is meeting today to discuss when tickets will go on sale. Brown says they won’t know which current stars will play until later this summer.
The event has raised over $2 million dollars for organizations like Royal Victoria Hospital