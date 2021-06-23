Was Celine’s Vegas Knights Photo a Hoax?

Canada, Montreal, and the Internet in general were FURIOUS when a photo of our French-Canadian Queen wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights helmet, and with the Knights going up against the Canadiens this was the perfect way to troll the nation.

The Knights supposedly took a photo from a photo montage for Celine’s 2007 album Taking Chances.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l’aréna… est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l’album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021

TRANSLATION:

“The fact-checker in me had to do something about Celine Dion’s panic in Vegas. SO: the photo shown at the arena … is actually a montage based on an image from the Taking Chances album released in 2007. Share to save a life.”