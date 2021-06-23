Listen Live

Was Celine’s Vegas Knights Photo a Hoax?

A twitter user took a second to fact check.

By Celebrity Gossip, Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News

Canada, Montreal, and the Internet in general were FURIOUS when a photo of our French-Canadian Queen wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights helmet, and with the Knights going up against the Canadiens this was the perfect way to troll the nation.

The Knights supposedly took a photo from a photo montage for Celine’s 2007 album Taking Chances.

 

TRANSLATION:

“The fact-checker in me had to do something about Celine Dion’s panic in Vegas. SO: the photo shown at the arena … is actually a montage based on an image from the Taking Chances album released in 2007. Share to save a life.”

Related posts

EXTRA Gum Wants You To Be Ready “For When It’s Time”

More Players Confirmed for Hockey Night in Barrie

Hockey Night in Barrie/Simcoe County Returns