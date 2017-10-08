Listen Live

Florida Fans sing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down”

This will give you goosebumps.

By Uncategorized

Watch Florida fans honor Gainesville native Tom Petty with a goosebump-raising rendition of “I won’t back down” between the third and fourth quarters. Petty passed away earlier this week.

Watch Florida fans honor Gainesville native Tom Petty with a goosebump-raising rendition of "I won't back down" between the third and fourth quarters. Petty passed away earlier this week. The Swamp came to life in his honor Saturday evening.

Posted by Florida Gators – SEC Country on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Related posts

New Kings of Leon Video

The last lyrics Michael Hutchence ever wrote.

Today in Rock History Sept 6th-Zeppelin Before They Were Zeppelin.

Cola as Suntan Lotion?