Florida Fans sing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down”
This will give you goosebumps.
Watch Florida fans honor Gainesville native Tom Petty with a goosebump-raising rendition of "I won't back down" between the third and fourth quarters. Petty passed away earlier this week. The Swamp came to life in his honor Saturday evening.
Posted by Florida Gators – SEC Country on Saturday, October 7, 2017