Emergency Preparedness Week – Monday
Are you ready?
We’ve had a couple of emergency situations in the last couple of weeks – an ice storm, and more recently a wind storm. We talk every year at this time, during Emergency Preparedness Week, about being ready for an emergency. Were you this time? Did you have a 72-hour emergency kit put together?
Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s chief emergency planner, says most people are still not adequately prepared. They have some of the recommended items set aside, but not all of them. And they don’t have them altogether in one place. That’s important, says Clark, because you need to be able to grab it and go at a moment’s notice. Here’s what should be in your 72-hour emergency kit:
-
Flashlight and batteries
-
Radio and batteries/crank powered radio – emergency officials rely on radio to deliver vital information in an emergency
-
First-aid kit
-
Candles and waterproof matches/lighter
-
Extra car and house keys
-
Cash in the form of small bills and coins – if the power is out, so are automated tellers and debit card payments
-
Copies of important papers for each member of your family e.g. passport and birth certificate
-
Canned foods, energy bars, dried foods (consume and replace at least once per year)
-
Bottled water — 2L/person/day for drinking and an additional 2L/person/day for food preparation and hygiene (replace at least once per year)
-
Manual can opener, bottle opener
-
Cutlery
-
Cooking pot
-
Disposable cups and plates
-
Garbage bags and smaller resealable bags
-
Clothing and footwear, one change/person
-
Blankets or sleeping bags
-
Toilet paper and other personal items
-
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer
-
Non-latex gloves, dust masks
-
Medications (one week supply)
-
Backpack/duffel bag
-
Whistle
-
Basic tools — hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, etc.
-
Small fuel driven stove and fuel
-
Playing cards, games
Clark also recommends topping up your gas tank as storm approaches. If the power goes out, gas pumps won’t be working.
Click here for more from Simcoe County Emergency Management on how you can best prepare for an emergency.