Emergency Preparedness Week – Monday

We’ve had a couple of emergency situations in the last couple of weeks – an ice storm, and more recently a wind storm. We talk every year at this time, during Emergency Preparedness Week, about being ready for an emergency. Were you this time? Did you have a 72-hour emergency kit put together?

Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s chief emergency planner, says most people are still not adequately prepared. They have some of the recommended items set aside, but not all of them. And they don’t have them altogether in one place. That’s important, says Clark, because you need to be able to grab it and go at a moment’s notice. Here’s what should be in your 72-hour emergency kit:

Flashlight and batteries

Radio and batteries/crank powered radio – emergency officials rely on radio to deliver vital information in an emergency

First-aid kit

Candles and waterproof matches/lighter

Extra car and house keys

Cash in the form of small bills and coins – if the power is out, so are automated tellers and debit card payments

Copies of important papers for each member of your family e.g. passport and birth certificate

Canned foods, energy bars, dried foods (consume and replace at least once per year)

Bottled water — 2L/person/day for drinking and an additional 2L/person/day for food preparation and hygiene (replace at least once per year)

Manual can opener, bottle opener

Cutlery

Cooking pot

Disposable cups and plates

Garbage bags and smaller resealable bags

Clothing and footwear, one change/person

Blankets or sleeping bags

Toilet paper and other personal items

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Non-latex gloves, dust masks

Medications (one week supply)

Backpack/duffel bag

Whistle

Basic tools — hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, etc.

Small fuel driven stove and fuel

Playing cards, games

Clark also recommends topping up your gas tank as storm approaches. If the power goes out, gas pumps won’t be working.

Click here for more from Simcoe County Emergency Management on how you can best prepare for an emergency.