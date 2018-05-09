An Extra Special Opening Day at Hardwood Ski and Bike

Back on Christmas day an accidental electrical fire at Hardwood Ski and Bike caused about $1 million dollars in damage. It was that blow paired with a prolonged winter and last weeks windstorm that made Wednesday’s opening day extra special for General Manager Gareth Houben.

Houben credits his trail crew for getting them to this point, but says the windstorm did cause a number of problems. Riders had been calling daily to get updates on opening day so Houben was glad to finally deliver the good news.