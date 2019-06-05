Tim Hortons Camp Day

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps supports kids from disadvantaged circumstances between the ages of 12 to 16 at the time in their lives when they are determining who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, they learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, allowing them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.

The program is supported by Tim Hortons® Restaurant Owners and Guests and invests in youth from every community Tim Hortons® serves.

On June 5th, 100% of proceeds from all coffee purchases at Tim Hortons® restaurants in Canada and the United States will support Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, helping disadvantaged kids achieve their potential.

In a Tim Hortons® restaurant near you, donate $2 and get a limited-edition Camp Day bracelet*. Collect them all and wear your support!

For more information and how you can help click HERE.