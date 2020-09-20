Terry Fox Virtual Run Barrie – One Day. Your Way.

We are dedicated to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope even if this year we will not be having a large gathering event. We are going virtual! Run Day is a go for September 20th!

Terry Fox ran more than halfway across the country, through all kinds of weather, so we try and face every situation with the same Determination – Courage – Hope! Terry Fox is an unstoppable attitude!

We encourage everyone to participate with a Walk – Run – Ride along the neighbourhood route of their choosing. Always following the City of Barrie social distancing guidelines.

All registration and donating will be conducted online: http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/barrie

40 years ago Terry Fox had a vision of a world without cancer. The Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research was created as a non-commercial, all-inclusive event that demonstrates Terry’s principals of integrity, honesty and a concern for others.

There is no event that reflects our community more than the annual Terry Fox Run. Families, friends, neighbours, business — celebrating not only Terry Fox but also what we can accomplish when we work together.

Social Media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barrietfr

Instapage: https://www.instagram.com/barrietfr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/barrieTFR