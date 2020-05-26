Japan Will Pay You To Visit This Summer

If you need to scratch that travel itch, Japan wants you. They’ve launched $17 billion plan to bring tourism back to the country and have even offered to pay a portion of people’s vacation fees. Flights from Canada could resume as early as next month.

Forbes reported that Japan plans to offer expense subsidies to boost tourism earlier this week. There’s no confirmation yet as to exactly who will be able to claim these benefits and which countries will benefit. Air Canada is already preparing for Canada reopening borders and will be operating fights to Tokyo as early as June with the subsidies kicking in as early as July.

(cover photo via Bernard Spragg. NZ flickr)