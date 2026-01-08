Songs most likely to make you put the pedal to the metal
If you’ve ever cruised down the road and suddenly looked at the insane number on your speedometer, you might want to pay attention to the music you're listening to.
A good song helps drive time go by more quickly, literally.
According to the South China University of Technology, songs with a tempo of 120 beats per minute or higher can prompt faster driving and more aggressive behaviour because your heart rate rises and your adrenaline kicks in.
Basically, if a song makes you want to rock out, chances are it leads to a lead foot.
The study says no particular genre is to blame; instead, it’s all about the beats. Faster tempos quietly nudge you into driving faster, even if you swear you’re being careful.
The tracks most likely to make you speed are
- American Idiot – Green Day
- Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus
- Mr. Brightside – The Killers
- Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers
- Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
On the flip side, the least dangerous songs to have on the car radio include
- Location – Khalid
- Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin
- Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- God's Plan – Drake
- Africa – Toto
And for fun. here's a song that always comes to mind when caught speeding.
Live and amplified
