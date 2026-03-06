Skid Row's Sebastian Bach named new Frontman of Twisted Sister following Dee Snider's departure

Even without lead singer Dee Snider, it’s clear that Twisted sister still “Wanna Rock!”

The band says “Skid Row” frontman Sebastian Bach will take over as lead singer, replacing Dee Snider, who departed last month.

Fellow members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda explained that Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall.

Meanwhile, Bach shared that he is overjoyed at the chance to play with the legendary rockers.

“I am absolutely honoured and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favourite music and musicians of my whole life!” he wrote on social media.

In February, Snider resigned from Twisted Sister, citing health issues stemming from his long battle with degenerative arthritis.

Announcement of his departure put a stop to the group's 50th anniversary tour planned for the Summer.

At the time, it was explained that “A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul,” and “ He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.”

Snider explained, “Slowing down is unacceptable,” and he would “rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”

Meanwhile, Bach says he received Snider's blessing to front his long-time group.

“I know I was a little bit teary-eyed because I have nothing but respect for Dee, and I have always been a fan and a friend of Dee, his wife Suzette, and his wonderful family. We have agreed to do six shows this year together, and I am really looking forward to this.”

Feature image from Twisted sister VIA Instagram