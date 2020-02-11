REGUS BARRIE OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

5:30pm-8pm

Regus Barrie will be celebrating our official Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony performed by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020.

We are delighted to celebrate with Chamber representatives, community leaders, and we invite the public to attend the ceremony with an open house of Regus Barrie to immediately follow.

Regus Barrie provides flexible office space solutions for businesses of all sizes in Barrie and the surrounding area. Regus offers clients private office space, virtual offices, co working spaces, lounge memberships and private think tanks.

There is an inspiring work environment, business support, and outstanding community. We take care of everything to make your workday a success!

We look forward to having everyone view our amazing new space in downtown Barrie, please invite your family and friends