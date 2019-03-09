Puppy Meet & Greet with Finding Them Homes, James Bay Pawsitive Rescue & Adoptable Dogs/Pups

We are hosting a Puppy Meet & Greet at Bayfield Ford on behalf of Finding Them Homes – James Bay Pawsitive Rescue – Adoptable Dogs/Pups on Saturday March 9 from 1:30 – 4:00 pm.

Come say hi to some puppies in need of forever homes once they get a little older, and enter the raffle to win some great prizes with all proceeds going towards this cause.

For more information about this organization, you can visit their website at findingthemhomes.com