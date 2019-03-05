The Killers, Alexisonfire, The Dirty Nil and More To Play Ottawa Bluesfest

Ottawa RBC Bluesfest has just revealed their lineup for the 2019 festival, and it features major acts like The Killers, Alexisonfire, Wu-Tang Clan, Chvrches, and more.

The festival, which takes place from July 4th to 14th at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, will see tons of great performances from outstanding bands like First Aid Kit, Elle King, PUP, Shakey Graves, Charlotte Cardin, Yungblud, The Dirty Nil, and more! This year marks the 25th anniversary of RBC Bluesfest, so it’s sure to be a big one.

Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for RBC Bluesfest will be available here as of March 7th.