Listen Live

The Killers, Alexisonfire, The Dirty Nil and More To Play Ottawa Bluesfest

The Festival Takes Place From July 4th-14th

By Entertainment

Ottawa RBC Bluesfest has just revealed their lineup for the 2019 festival, and it features major acts like The KillersAlexisonfireWu-Tang ClanChvrches, and more.

The festival, which takes place from July 4th to 14th at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, will see tons of great performances from outstanding bands like First Aid KitElle KingPUPShakey GravesCharlotte CardinYungbludThe Dirty Nil, and more! This year marks the 25th anniversary of RBC Bluesfest, so it’s sure to be a big one.

Check out the full lineup below.

 

Tickets for RBC Bluesfest will be available here as of March 7th.

Related posts

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’ Tribute to John Candy

Watch: Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Introducing Bohemian Rhapsody

Watch: A New Trailer For ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Has Arrived

Spike Lee Was so Mad ‘Green Book’ Won Best Picture He Almost Stormed Out

And the Oscar Goes to….

WATCH: Teaser Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

The Side Effects.. Thanks James Corden

Queen Is Set To Perform At The Oscars With Adam Lambert

Watch: The First Trailer For Netflix’s Motley Crue Movie ‘The Dirt’ Has Arrived