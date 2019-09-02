Musical Theatre for Kids at Infinity Performing Arts Studio! Ages 5 – 18 years old.

Imagine your talented child being apart shows where they can shine in their own spotlight? Here at IPAS, they can sing dance and act in stage productions, concerts, film, festivals and more!

Come to our Orientation / Registration on Monday September 2nd, 6:30 pm at 101 Ardagh drive Barrie, and check it out for yourself!

For more information click here: https://ipastudio.net/ (link)