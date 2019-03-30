MBM Shows 27th Annual Spring Home & Garden

MBM Shows is proud to announce the 27th annual Spring Home & Garden show at the Barrie Molson Centre, March 30 & 31st, 2019. Meet exceptional home & garden businesses and get great advice and amazing deals! Shop locally from some of the best local retail businesses; from baked goods to jewellery! Admission is free, but non-perishable food donations are being accepted to support the Barrie Food Bank.

Saturday, March 30th from 10am – 5pm

Sunday, March 31st from 10am – 3pm

Brought to you by MBM Shows and simcoe.com

FREE PARKING!

Daily prizes and raffles!