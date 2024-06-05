June 5: The Rolling Stones’ First U.S. Show Makes History

Have you ever wondered how the legendary band The Rolling Stones got their start in America? It all began on June 5, 1964, when they played their very first show in the United States. The historic concert went down at the Swing Auditorium, in San Bernardino, California.

The Journey to America

The Rolling Stones were already becoming famous in their home country, England. Their music, a mix of rock and blues, was making waves and gaining fans quickly. The band was ready to bring their unique sound to the United States, the birthplace of rock and roll.

Before their big American debut, The Rolling Stones had been playing in small clubs around London, building their fan base. They were inspired by American artists like Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, and they dreamed of following in their footsteps.

The Big Day: June 5, 1964

Finally, the day arrived. On June 5, 1964, The Rolling Stones stepped onto the stage at the Swing Auditorium. The excitement in the air was electric. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see this new British band that everyone was talking about. Little did they know that this would be the start of something huge.

The Swing Auditorium was packed with screaming fans. As soon as the band started playing, the crowd went wild. The Rolling Stones performed some of their early hits, and their energy and charisma captivated everyone. Mick Jagger’s stage presence and Keith Richards’ guitar skills made the show unforgettable

After the Concert

The Rolling Stones’ first U.S. concert was a massive success. It marked the beginning of their incredible journey to becoming one of the greatest rock bands in history. After that night in San Bernardino, The Rolling Stones went on to tour all over the United States, gaining more and more fans with each performance.

Their music has stood the test of time, and they continue to inspire new generations of musicians and fans. The band’s influence on rock and roll is undeniable, and their legacy lives on.

Fun Facts

The Rolling Stones were often compared to another famous British band, The Beatles. While The Beatles had a more polished image, The Rolling Stones were known for their raw and rebellious style.

“I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” one of their biggest hits, was released just a year after their first U.S. concert and became an instant classic.

The Rolling Stones’ first concert in the United States was more than just a performance; it was the start of a cultural phenomenon. Their music, style, and attitude changed the landscape of rock and roll forever. On June 5, 1964, at the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California, music history was made. And The Rolling Stones began their journey to becoming legends.

Other Notable Rock Events From June 5

1964 – “Liza Jane” became the first recorded single released by David Bowie. At the time he went by the name of Davie Jones.

1968 – The Jimmy Hendricks Experience appeared on the Dusty Springfield show “It Music Be Dusty” They performed “Stone Free” and “Voodoo Chile”.

1971 – Paul McCartney’s second solo album Ram started a two-week run at number one on the UK chart.

1971 – Grand Funk Railroad sold out New York’s Shea Stadium in 72 hours. They shattered the record previously held by The Beatles

1977 – Alice Cooper’s boa constrictor died due to a fatal bite from a rat it was being fed for breakfast (ironic). He held auditions for a replacement that was won by a snake named “Angel”.

1983 – U2 played a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater. The show was recorded and later released as a live album, U2 Live At Red Rocks: Under A Blood Red Sky

1990 – Jim Hodder, the original drummer of Steeley Dan, Drowned in his swimming pool at 42 years old.

2002 – Douglas Glenn Covin (Dee Dee Ramone), the bassist of The Ramones passed away from a heroin overdose.

2010 – Led Zeppelin was officially voted America’s favourite band.

Rock Birthdays

1952 – Nicko Mcbrain of Iron Maden (Drums)

1956 – Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs (Vocals)

1979 – Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy (Bass)

On This Day In History – June 5

Rock and roll history on June 5th shows how music has changed over time. Important events and amazing performances on this day continue to inspire and shape the music we love today..