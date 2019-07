Join MPP Doug Downey for a Harry Potter-themed Family Fun Day on July 20 at Elmvale Heritage Park from 11 am to 2 pm! The event will feature snacks and refreshments and games and activities that are fun for the whole family. Dress up as your favourite character from Harry Potter and invite friends to come with you! For more information, call the Office of Doug Downey, MPP at (705) 726-5538 or email doug.downey@pc.ola.org.