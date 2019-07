8am to 12pm

One of Barrie’s dragon boat team

🐉The Mighty Green Dragons 🐉

is hosting a massive yard sale.

All proceeds go to

The love of brian animal sanctuary and

The sea shepherds conservation

Come check it out get treasures while helpjng out our cause.

Examples are

Books,baby stuff, house hold items,tools,toys

Massive amounts of clothing from baby to adults fill a bag for $5.

Shoes, purses, video games…. there is soooo much. Dont miss out.