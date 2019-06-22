Comfie Cat Shelter’s 90’s Dance Party: Dress to impress in your best 90’s gear for our themed dance party! We will be have a 50/50 draw and door prizes to be won. Tickets are $15 and we have a limited amount available. Tickets can be purchased at The Comfie Cat Shelter (112 Norweld Dr), It Happens CellTek (220 James St W) or Plum Loco (114 Mississaga St E). Tickets also available through e-transfer at comfiecatshelter@gmail.com. This is a licenced event (19+).

All profits benefit the cats in our care. We are 100% volunteer-run.