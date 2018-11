8 a.m. to 2 p.m

Christmas Bazaar – St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Features baked goods; gift baskets; Christmas crafts; knitting and sewing; St. Paul’s Cooks cookbook; children’s activity area; visit from Santa; attic treasures, collectibles and jewellery; unicorn-themed children’s gifts; silent auction; penny table; raffles; books, puzzles and DVDS; and lunch room.