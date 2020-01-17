Between the Forest and the Sky solo exhibition

12:15 pm- 1:00 pm

January 17, 2020

Maclaren Art Centre, 37 Mulcaster st.

Between the Forest and the Sky is a major solo exhibition of recent paintings by Bewabon Shilling depicting the forests and skies around the artist’s home at Rama Mnjikaning First Nation. Working from the studio built by his late father, artist Arthur Shilling (1941-1986), the works reveal a landscape that also inspired his father but rendered in a style that is entirely his own. Join us January 17 for this special artist-led gallery tour and talk.

Bewabon Shilling was born in 1977 in Orillia, Ontario. He studied at the Ontario College of Art and Design, where he received both the Norman Jewison Award and the Rose of Cedarvale Scholarship. He has exhibited at Roberts Gallery, Toronto; the Gary Farmer Gallery, Santa Fe; Orillia Museum of Art and History; and Kensington Fine Art, Calgary. He is represented by Roberts Gallery, Toronto; the Collectors Gallery, Calgary; and the Darrell Bell Gallery, Saskatoon.