Join us on Thursday, July 25 for the Tastes of the Mediterranean presented by RVH’s Business Development, Foundation and Medical Affairs departments as part of the 3rd annual RVH Auxiliary’s Battle of the BBQ’s. The BBQ runs from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. outside of the RVH Rotary Building with proceeds from the BBQ supporting the Auxiliary’s $2 million dollar pledge to the Hearts and Minds Campaign.