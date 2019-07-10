WATCH: Gender Reveal Goes Up in Flames

We have officially reached peak extreme gender reveal. Peak being, the government having to step in to warn people for their own safety.

The Queensland Police Service released footage of an incident from last April to warn couples of the dangers of ‘burnouts’ (which is when you keep the car stationary and spin the wheels…resulting in a bunch of smoke).

A 29-year-old man, who has been convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle used tires that emitted coloured smoke. Not only are they having a boy…they’re going to have to get another car too, since that one caught fire.

GENDER REVEAL GONE WRONG: This gender reveal went up in flames, and police released this video as a warning to others. https://t.co/DRB9wiVGe6 pic.twitter.com/8IL0NA3nZr — News4JAX (@wjxt4) July 9, 2019

(cover photo via Eva Rinaldi flickr)