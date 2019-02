The tour continues!

On Wednesday, March 6th join us at the ArtWonderfull Studios from 4pm-6pm for a paint party, where Jenny and her team will teach you all about new and dynamic painting techniques. It’s FREE to join, and best of all, you’ll walk away with some awesome new art!

For the full event listing, and for more information about the 2019 Youth Arts Drop-In Tour, visit https://www.barrie.ca/Culture/Programs/Pages/Workshops.aspx