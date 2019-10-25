7TH ANNUAL BARRIE’S DIWALI BASH FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

The 7th Annual Barrie Diwali Bash Festival of Lights!

Come join us for this year’s Diwali Celebrations filled with culture, dinner, fashion & entertainment. Enjoy a full Indian dinner by Taj Bistro, performances by professional dancers, Bollywood Fashion Show by Dinesh Ramsay and lots more! Embrace the vibrant Indian culture with your family and friends in the city of Barrie. Advance Tickets are available on barrie.snapd.com for just $30.00 with kids under 12 being Free. Buy your tickets today and we will see on Friday, October 25th starting at 7PM at Mavricks Music Hall.