Oct 25-27

Brought to you by the volunteers of the Canadian Ski Patrol in the Barrie area, this is a swap and sale for all snow enthusiasts! Buy brand new gear, or gently used gear! Sell your gently used gear while you’re at it! Something for everyone – x-country equipment, snowboards, downhill equipment, helmets, clothing and more! Please visit our site for more info and details – www.barrieskiswap.com