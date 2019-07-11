SAVE THE DATE for Barrie’s finest Male Professionals LIVE Auction – 5th Annual MisBehaving Barrie

MisBehaving Barrie is an alluring & fascinating evening filled with LIVE Performances, Interactive Entertainment and a Live Auction featuring Barrie’s finest Male Professionals. This event is sure to please all the ladies with a delicious Cocktail Hour & Appetizers, a wide variety of Local Vendors; including a Silent Auction and a Cash Bar.

The Male Professionals bring a valuable offer from their businesses to promote themselves and get the highest bid. They then are auctioned off to the highest bidder for the offer. All in support of COPE Service Dogs, a well deserving non-profit organization. The proceeds from this event will help keep students in school and will also change the lives of people living with mobility issues.

So come well dressed and be prepared to be impressed, while you misbehave, at the 5th Annual Misbehaving Barrie, Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 7 pm at Ferndale Banquet Hall, Barrie.

Let’s MisBehave!

For more details click HERE.