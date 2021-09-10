2021 MAYOR’S CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT – TINY TOWNSHIP

The Township of Tiny’s 2021 Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament is on September 10th, at the Orr Lake Golf Club.

This year’s fundraising goal of $50,000 will directly benefit local charities and projects.

Golf foursomes are $600, single players $150, which includes a guaranteed tee-time, 18 holes with cart, player registration gift, meal, snacks & refreshments, silent auction, raffles, course competitions & prizes.

Space is limited on a first come, first serve basis.

