2020 Mandarin MS Walks

Barrie – St. Joseph’s High School

Orillia – Twin Lakes High School

Midland – North Simcoe Recreation Centre

New Tecumseth – Alliston Memorial Arena

Collingwood – Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 63

Registration will begin at 8:30am and the walks will kick off at 10:00am!

For more information or to register, please visit our website: https://secure3.convio.net/mssoc/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage&s_locale=en_CA

We look forward to seeing you there to support and raise funds and awareness for everyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis in our communities.

8:30am