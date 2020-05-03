2020 Mandarin MS Walks
|The 2020 Mandarin MS Walks will be happening in Simcoe County on Sunday May 3rd at the following locations:
Barrie – St. Joseph’s High School
Registration will begin at 8:30am and the walks will kick off at 10:00am!
For more information or to register, please visit our website: https://secure3.convio.net/mssoc/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage&s_locale=en_CA
We look forward to seeing you there to support and raise funds and awareness for everyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis in our communities.
