2 Hours of Instruction by Provincial Female Pro Champion Colleen McInnes – teaching foundations of putting, throwing & driving. Great for Beginners & Intermediate players.

COST:

FREE for Women & Juniors (under 18)

$20 for men – all extra funds go to the women/youth admission & to Peace Bridge Disc Golf Foundation to help build courses around the world in need of community and activity.

To REGISTER: www.dgscene.com/highlandfreeclinic2021

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Water! (Discs and lunch are available on site)

You can borrow or buy discs on site.

All clinic admissions will also give the students the opportunity to watch the final round of the Men’s Amateur tournament – from 1:30 – 4:30 pm after the clinic